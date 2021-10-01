A Bowling Green man was arrested Thursday on drug charges after reportedly attempting to elude law enforcement.
Kobee A. Lancaster, 23, was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), second-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and failure to wear seat belt.
According to the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, the arrest resulted from an investigation and surveillance by task force agents and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
Detectives observed Lancaster pick up what had been flagged as a suspicious package, and agents attempted to make a traffic stop when Lancaster was seen committing a traffic violation, the task force said.
A short pursuit ensued and continued onto Windover Drive, where Lancaster left his Mercedes C350 Coupe while it was in motion and attempted to run from law enforcement, the task force said.
Lancaster was taken into custody at Walnut Valley Apartment Complex.
Agents seized more than 4,000 30-milligram oxycodone tablets with a reported street value of $160,000, 1.1 pounds of marijuana, an AR-15 semi-automatic firearm and $356 in cash after obtaining search warrants for the vehicle and the residence where Lancaster was located.