Police investigating a threatening message written on a bathroom stall at Franklin-Simpson High School have charged a student with a crime.
The Franklin Police Department said officers were notified Wednesday about the message, which indicated that violence would occur at the school Friday.
The department's school resource officer and FPD detectives investigated the threat with the help of school staff and obtained a confession Thursday from a juvenile student, who was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony.
Police believe no credible threat to students exists, but extra officers will be on location at schools in Simpson County, according to FPD.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.