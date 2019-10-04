Three Bowling Green residents suspected of breaking into vehicles and stealing from them were arrested Thursday.
The Bowling Green Police Department said police responded to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle parked in a driveway in the 600 block of Covington Street and found a gray Nissan that none of the residents recognized.
Prior to officers' arrival, a gold Nissan pulled in front of a residence on Covington Street near the gray Nissan. Police spoke with the driver, Seth Green, 18, and two others in the gold car.
Another officer saw a TV and other items in the gold car, and Green accelerated away from police at a high rate of speed, according to BGPD.
While police searched the area, a woman called city police to report that her gray Nissan was stolen and named her son, Green, as the person who stole the vehicle.
Officers went to the woman's residence where they found Green hiding with Secia Navarro, 18, and James A. Courtois, 37.
Green said he was in possession of multiple stolen items from the vehicles, and police learned Courtois and Navarro helped Green load most of the stolen items into the gold Nissan, which belonged to a friend of Navarro's, after the gray Nissan ran out of gas.
Green said that he and Courtois stole many items from cars in the city, according to BGPD.
A resident on Red Haven Court contacted police to report that someone entered her garage and stole items from her vehicles, and police found the property in one of the cars.
Green, Navarro and Courtois were each charged with engaging in organized crime.
Green was also charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, second-degree burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure of non-owner/operator to maintain required insurance.
Navarro was additionally charged with receiving stolen property valued at less than $10,000, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, failure to notify address change to department of transportation and failure of non-owner/operator to maintain required insurance.
Courtois was charged with receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more and second-degree burglary.
