Three men were arrested Friday on suspicion of taking part in a robbery.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded around 7:30 a.m. to a call of someone possibly being held against their will at Greenwood Estates Mobile Home Park, 5301 Scottsville Road.
After a brief standoff, three arrests were made.
Alexander Maldonado, 36, and David L. Mason, 37, both of Bowling Green, were charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Semir Mustafic, 30, of Jacksonville, Fla., was charged with first-degree robbery by complicity and first-degree unlawful imprisonment by complicity.
