Three people were arrested Monday by the Warren County Sheriff's Office after a Bowling Green man reported being taken to a bridge, where he was beaten and had his cellphone taken.
According to arrest citations, deputies were dispatched around 3 a.m. Monday to a Boatlanding Road address to meet a man who said he was contacted either Sunday or Monday by Donavin Taylor.
The man reported that Taylor told him to meet him at a William Simmons Road address and speak with him, and from there he got into Taylor's vehicle and was brought to a pedestrian bridge on Old Richardsville Road.
While on the bridge, Taylor and two females began punching and kicking the man, continuing after he fell to the ground, according to arrest citations.
The victim reported that Taylor pointed a handgun at his head and said he knew someone who would kill his family if he tried to contact anyone, records show.
The man's cellphone was taken from him and thrown from the bridge, and he was able to run into a nearby field and hide.
The victim confirmed Taylor, 20, of Bowling Green, was one of his assailants after being shown a jail booking photo of him, and he provided descriptions of the two people with him.
Deputies were able to locate Taylor in a vehicle that pulled into a Ridgecrest Drive address. Taylor, Hannah Turner and a juvenile got out of the vehicle and were all wearing clothes matching the description given by the victim, records show.
Taylor said he did not know of any incident involving the victim, while Turner, 20, of Glasgow, gave a recorded statement to law enforcement, according to arrest citations.
Taylor and Turner were both arrested on charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, fourth-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief.
Taylor was also charged with third-degree terroristic threatening.
