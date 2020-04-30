Three Bowling Green residents were arrested Wednesday following a drug investigation in Edmonson County.
According to the Edmonson County Sheriff's Office, a deputy and an agent from the Barren River Drug Task Force each went to an address in the 3300 block of Wingfield Church Road regarding a drug complaint.
The officers made contact with Richard Conger, 44, Brandon Hagan, 30, and Faith Lindsey, 23, at the address.
Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for the residence and found multiple bags of suspected methamphetamine, along with drug paraphernalia commonly used in the making of meth, according to the sheriff's office.
The Wingfield Volunteer Fire Department assisted in dismantling numerous active meth labs, according to the sheriff's office.
Conger, Hagan and Lindsey were each arrested on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 20 but fewer than 120 dosage units), tampering with physical evidence, unlawful possession of a meth precursor and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hagan was also charged with possession of marijuana, and he and Lindsey were each also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
All three people were placed in Hart County Jail and were set to be arraigned Thursday in Edmonson District Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.