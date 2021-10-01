A burglary reported Monday resulted in three people arrested by the end of the week.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded Monday to an address in the 3000 block of Porter Pike, where it was determined that a Honda motorcycle and several antique items were stolen from buildings on the property.
The motorcycle and some of the antiques were later recovered on North Sunrise Drive, and Johnny "JC" Bratcher was arrested Wednesday on a charge of receiving stolen property in connection with the stolen motorcycle. Bratcher, 20, of Bowling Green, was also served with a warrant charging him with second-degree assault.
Further investigation led to the arrest Thursday of Brett Atwell, 24, of Bowling Green, on charges of third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking (greater than $1,000 but less than $10,000) and Lora Smotherman, 51, of Bowling Green, on two counts of third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking (greater than $1,000 but less than $10,000), first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.