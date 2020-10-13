A traffic stop in Glasgow led to the arrest of three people Monday on various drug charges.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, an officer stopped a vehicle on Happy Valley Road for a traffic violation and found the vehicle to have expired registration plates.
After receiving consent to search the vehicle, police found cocaine, a stolen firearm, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to GPD.
Michael T. Mitchell, 38, of Horse Cave, was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine, four or more grams), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of non-owner/operator to maintain required insurance, no registration plates and operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license.
Sheena E. Lasley, 35, of Horse Cave, was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine, four or more grams), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Myrna G. Mills, of Cave City, was also charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
