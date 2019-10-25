Three people were arrested Tuesday on Scottsville Road on suspicion of being involved in crystal methamphetamine trafficking.
The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force said agents investigating drug activity made a controlled buy from Geneva Beth Johnson, 29, of Bowling Green.
During surveillance, agents saw Johnson obtain the meth from her supplier, Robert Smith, 40, of Bowling Green, according to the task force.
When police stopped Johnson after the purchase, she was with Alexander Chant, 20, of Peoria, Ariz., who had a quantity of meth in his possession, the task force said.
Agents seized 41 grams of suspected crystal meth, a handgun, two digital scales, $317 in cash and drug paraphernalia.
The three were arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Johnson was charged also with third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (xanax) and possession of drug paraphernalia, while Smith was also charged with trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
