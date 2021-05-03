Police charged three people after finding a suspected meth lab in a Scottsville residence.
The Barren River Drug Task Force said agents with warrants from a drug investigation went to an address on East Poplar Street on Thursday and were allowed inside, where the suspected meth lab was found in plain sight on a kitchen table.
Detectives were given consent to search the house and found chemicals used in the making of meth, syringes loaded with suspected meth and items of stolen property.
Amanda Farris, 29, Matthew Olson, 19, and Laure A. Whitney, 41, all of Scottsville, were each charged with manufacturing methamphetamine.
Whitney and Olson were each charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance. Whitney was also charged with receiving stolen property (valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000) and third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
