Three Bowling Green residents charged in the fatal overdoses of two men made their first court appearance Tuesday.
Tracy Boyd, 52, Scott Bernauer, 48, and Stephanie Silvano, 42, were arraigned in Warren Circuit Court on two counts of second-degree manslaughter and two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin/fentanyl).
Silvano is also charged with tampering with physical evidence.
Prosecutors are seeking to hold the three criminally responsible for the deaths of Johsua Kinkade and Matthew Dobring, who suffered heroin overdoses two days apart.
Kinkade, 32, was found dead Nov. 22 at an address on Parkhurst Drive. Dobring, 38, died Nov. 24 in Louisville, with his death investigated by the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Each co-defendant pleaded not guilty and will return to court April 13 for pretrial conferences.
Through investigation, the Bowling Green Police Department and the Bowling Green/Warren County Drug Task Force linked the deaths to Silvano, Bernauer and Boyd, according to BGPD.
During Bernauer’s arraignment, Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Hillary Hightower alleged that Boyd was the supplier of the drugs, with Bernauer involved in bringing the quantities in each transaction to Silvano, who sold the heroin.
In an arrest citation, Silvano is identified as a suspect in a Nov. 22 overdose death by BGPD, with detectives arranging for a confidential informant to buy half a gram of heroin from her for $100.
Silvano and the informant were tracked driving to a location to meet her supplier.
After the buy, police made a traffic stop and questioned Silvano, who could be seen on surveillance video putting something down her pants during the stop, according to court records.
The informant reported Silvano had the substance in her hand before the stop. Silvano’s attorney was contacted and she stated she swallowed the substance before being lodged in jail, and she was taken to The Medical Center for treatment.
“Silvano then was cooperative and allowed officers to go to her residence and retrieve a small amount of suspected heroin so it could be tested for fentanyl,” BGPD Officer Rick Bessette said in the arrest citation. “Silvano stated she swallowed the substance so it would not be located on her in the jail.”
Silvano is a defendant in a separate drug case charging her with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than four grams, cocaine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams, meth), first-degree promoting contraband, two counts of receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Those charges were the result of a Kentucky State Police investigation last year.
Each second-degree manslaughter count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
