A crash Monday night on Interstate 65 in Warren County caused the deaths of three people and closed a section of the interstate near the Cemetery Road exit for several hours.
First responders from multiple agencies were on hand to assist at the scene of the crash, which involved three vehicles, including a box truck and tractor-trailer.
According to Kentucky State Police, troopers from KSP Post 3 received a call about the crash around 9:23 p.m. Monday, and an investigation determined that a 2012 Freightliner box truck driven by Donald Kabwenge, 36, of Georgia, was traveling south on I-65 near the 26-mile marker and failed to see a 2020 Nissan Altima that had slowed in the roadway due to merging traffic for road construction.
The box truck struck the Nissan, driven by Alyssa Aldrete, 22, of Auburn, in the rear bumper, sending the car into the back of a 2018 Freightliner tractor-trailer that was also slowed in traffic, according to KSP.
The box truck crashed into the tractor-trailer as well.
Kabwenge, Aldrete and a passenger in the Altima, Alexis Coker, 21, of Auburn, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, according to KSP.
The vehicles involved in the crash had come to a stop just past the Cemetery Road underpass.
A number of onlookers traveling on Cemetery Road pulled over and stopped along the bridge before law enforcement was requested to clear the overpass.
Southbound traffic was rerouted off Exit 26, and a portion of I-65 remained closed for about four hours.
KSP was assisted at the scene by the Warren County Sheriff's Office, the Bowling Green Police Department, Medical Center EMS, the Bowling Green Fire Department and the Warren County Coroner's Office.
