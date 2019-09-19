Three people were arrested Wednesday in Indiana on suspicion of being involved in the slaying of a man in Allen County.
Kentucky State Police obtained arrest warrants for Sevonte Sumpter-Bey, 20, of Brownsburg, Ind., and Derek Robert Lucas, 21, of Jamestown, Ind., charging them with murder and first-degree robbery in connection with the death of Justin Wix, 47, of Scottsville, whose body was found May 7 outside his home.
Wix was found dead on that date with multiple gunshot wounds at 151 Stinson Lane, near the Tennessee state line.
A juvenile male was also taken into custody in Indiana in connection with Wix's death, according to KSP.
Sumpter-Bey and Lucas are in custody in the Hendricks County, Ind., Jail, pending extradition to Kentucky.
KSP detectives were assisted in the investigation by the Brownsburg, Ind., Police Department.
Troopers initially responded to Wix's residence after receiving a call from dispatch for KSP Post 3 in Bowling Green at 7:38 p.m. May 7 relaying a request for assistance in a death investigation from Allen County dispatch.
Allen County deputies had responded to the address and found Wix's body in a yard near the driveway of his residence, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lucas and Sumpter-Bey have no prior criminal cases in Kentucky, according to an online search of state court records.
Sumpter-Bey is listed on the Hendricks County Jail website as being booked Tuesday and having pending charges there for battery resulting in bodily injury and disorderly conduct.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.