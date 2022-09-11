Three Bowling Green teenagers are due in court Monday after being arrested in connection with a reported robbery at Preston Miller Park.
A Warren County grand jury indicted Andre Cannon, 18, Deaveon Carmichael, 19, and Jonathon Edwards, 18, on charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor. Cannon has been additionally charged with theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more.
The robbery occurred July 10 and involved five to seven people approaching a vehicle at the park and brandishing firearms, court records said. The suspects took multiple items from the four victims in the vehicle at gunpoint, according to an arrest warrant.
One of the victims identified a suspect by a username the suspect used on social media, which police were able to later identify as Edwards, Bowling Green Police Department Detective Kyle Scharlow said in an arrest warrant.
On July 11, BGPD detectives made contact with someone who reported overhearing a conversation involving Carmichael, a juvenile and another person about a robbery that happened at the water park the previous night.
City police arrested the juvenile shortly afterward on a count of first-degree robbery.
Later that day, further investigation brought police in contact with someone who provided a location for Edwards, Cannon and another juvenile, who were all detained by police.
Detectives searching the apartment where the three were detained recovered a handgun and ammunition, along with property believed to have been taken from the robbery victims, according to court records.
During a police interview, Edwards implicated himself in the incident, saying the victims had arranged to meet him to buy a gun, Scharlow said in a criminal complaint.
Edwards was arrested at that time, while Cannon and the juvenile were released without charges.
On the night of July 11, one of the people who provided information to police about the suspects reported that her car had been stolen and said Cannon was the only person who had been in her residence who could have accessed her car keys, court records said.
According to a warrant, Edwards implicated Cannon as being involved in the robbery during a recorded phone conversation at the Warren County Regional Jail, and police interviewed someone July 12 who claimed to have been told by a neighbor that Carmichael and a juvenile were involved in a robbery.
Cannon and Carmichael have $25,000 cash bonds set in their case, while a $6,000 cash bond has been set for Edwards.
They are set to appear Monday for arraignment in Warren Circuit Court.