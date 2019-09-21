Relatives of a Bowling Green man accused of sexually abusing children in his care told police they were afraid he would make them sick or kill them if they asked him to leave their house.
Lee Reh, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury on five counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree criminal abuse.
His 37-year-old nephew, also named Lee Reh, and Kye Meh, 36, were each indicted on four counts of first-degree criminal abuse stemming from an investigation that the Bowling Green Police Department began last year.
Police records identify Kye Meh as the wife of the younger Lee Reh.
The indictments against the couple allege they knowingly allowed four children younger than 12 to be abused between July 23, 2009, and Dec. 28, 2018.
The elder Lee Reh is accused of sexually abusing five juveniles within the same time period and criminally abusing one child between June 8, 2011, and June 8, 2012, causing injury.
City police arrested the elder Lee Reh on Dec. 13 after responding to a sexual abuse complaint at a Blue Lake Way apartment.
According to an arrest citation, a Department for Community Based Services investigator notified police that a relative of Reh's came home after school about a week before the arrest and witnessed the elder Reh molesting an 8-year-old in his care.
The DCBS investigator told police she had received reports of the 8-year-old acting out sexually in school, leading her to interview relatives, which led to the relative disclosing what she reportedly witnessed.
The relative who made the disclosure and another relative told authorities the elder Reh had also inappropriately touched them when they were younger, but were unable to specify how old they were or where they were living when that happened, according to police records.
Police and the DCBD investigator spoke with Kye Meh through an interpreter, with Kye reporting that she knew the elder Reh hit the 8-year-old on the head with a wire when they lived at another address and that she observed Reh play with the child's genitals "almost every day" and fondled girls in his care about 3-4 years ago when they were younger, according to a BGPD report.
"Kye told us she didn't want Lee to live with them, but her husband wouldn't send him away," BGPD Detective Rebecca Robbins wrote in an incident report. "She stated she was afraid of what 'bad wish' he would wish upon them, spiritually. She later clarified that Lee would make them sick or dead if they kicked him out."
With the help of an interpreter, police interviewed the elder Reh, who denied the allegations of inappropriate touching and hitting the children.
"Lee also denied threatening to make them ill," Robbins said in the report. "He said they don't like him and only want him to get in trouble."
Police did subsequent forensic interviews with the children, who recalled prior instances in which they said they were molested by Reh in apartments where they used to live, and that Reh had returned to the home after being bailed out of jail.
In January, police interviewed the younger Lee Reh with the aid of an interpreter.
"He claims he does not know what his families' relationship is with Lee because he is always gone working," Robbins said in the report. "He further stated he doesn't know if the children are afraid of Lee because he is always gone."
The younger Reh told police he was aware his family did not like his uncle, but he did not know why he went to jail.
