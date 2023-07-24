Three Bowling Green residents have been indicted following an investigation into the death of a woman that authorities say was caused by neglect.
Alexander Leonard, 49, Lonnie Leonard, 55, and Tiffany McCoy, 38, were all formally charged by a grand jury with first-degree manslaughter and exploitation of an adult.
The indictment accuses all three people of intentionally abusing Jazzmyn Fikes or knowingly permitting her to be abused, thereby causing her death.
The Bowling Green Police Department investigated the death of Fikes, 44, after being called May 14 to the home on Gary Avenue where she had lived.
According to police records, Fikes had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and was bedridden.
When city police found her body, she weighed 52 pounds, had an exposed spine and bedsores on her back with maggots on them, according to prior testimony in the criminal case.
BGPD Detective Justin Cossel testified in a preliminary hearing held two months ago in Warren District Court that Fikes wore an adult diaper that was full and had maggots in and around it and her hair was matted.
When officers tried to move Fikes’ body, they found it was stuck to the mattress, and when it was moved they found a cigarette butt stuck to her back in addition to the bedsores, Cossel said.
“Officers observed that Fikes was extremely malnourished and extremely underweight, to the point you could see her ribs and hip bones,” Cossel said while testifying at the preliminary hearing.
Following an autopsy, police were informed that sepsis was the most likely cause of Fikes’ death.
Lonnie Leonard was listed in paperwork as Fikes’ caregiver, with police learning that he was paid $18 an hour for 40 hours a week through home health agency Marian House.
In a police interview, Lonnie Leonard reportedly said that he split the money with Alexander Leonard, who denied receiving any such benefit, Cossel testified.
According to court records, Alexander Leonard had been in a dating relationship with Fikes that began before her diagnosis, and he was also listed in Marian House paperwork as a husband and caregiver.
McCoy also lived at the home and told police she would help change Fikes’ diapers and cook for her and feed her, and that she did not observe any bedsores or anything abnormal in Fikes’ diaper when she changed it on May 13, the day before police were called to the home, court records show.
Police initially arrested the three co-defendants on a charge of knowingly abuse/neglect of an adult, and a grand jury returned the different charges Wednesday.
First-degree manslaughter is a class B felony punishable by 10-20 years in prison, while exploitation of an adult is a class C felony punishable by 5-10 years in prison.
All three co-defendant are due to appear Monday in Warren Circuit Court for arraignment.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.