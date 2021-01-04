A two-vehicle collision Sunday in Glasgow left three people injured.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, a 2006 Chevrolet HHR driven by Raymon Ingram was attempting to turn right from Smith Road onto N. L. Rogers Wells Boulevard, pulling into the path of a 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by Jose Garrido and traveling south on S. L. Rogers Wells Boulevard.
Ingram, his passenger, Cynthia Ingram and Garrido were taken to T.J. Samson Community Hospital for treatment of injuries.
