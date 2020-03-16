A crash early Monday on Interstate 65 led to three people being taken to area hospitals for injuries.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded around 3:26 a.m. to southbound I-65 around the 28-mile marker.
An investigation determined that a white Nissan Altima traveling south struck the rear of a tractor-trailer.
The car was disabled in the middle of the road with no lights on and was struck by a red Chrysler Sebring.
Isiah Maston, 27, was ejected from the Nissan in the incident and taken to a Nashville hospital, according to the sheriff's office.
Ivan McIntosh, 39, and a 13-year-old juvenile were transported to The Medical Center for treatment.
