A two-vehicle crash Thursday in Warren County left three people with serious injuries.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched Thursday to Kentucky Transpark Way at the underpass of Kelly Road regarding reports of a crash.
Deputies saw two vehicles that had been involved in a crash, traveled through the median and struck a concrete overpass.
One patient was entrapped and required extrication, and three people were transported to area hospitals for treatment of what the sheriff's office described as significant injuries.
The names of the people involved in the crash have not been released.