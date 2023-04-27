Three injured when train strikes truck

According to an accident report from the Bowling Green Police Department, a 2016 Dodge Ram 3500 was traveling east on a private drive toward the intersection of Louisville Road and River Street and approached a railroad crossing.
Three people were treated for injuries Wednesday after a train crashed into a truck with a back trailer that was crossing the railroad tracks.
The driver, Dylan K. Kupper, 31, of Bowling Green, reported not hearing the train or seeing the train, the report said.
The front of the train made contact with the back trailer being pulled by Kupper's truck, detaching it and sending it rolling back into a parked and unoccupied 2015 Dodge Journey.
A front-facing camera on the train captured footage of the train operator using a horn to signal the train's approach, the report said.
Kupper was carrying four passengers at the time of the crash.
The front seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle and three passengers were transported by EMS for treatment due to "several injuries," the report said.
