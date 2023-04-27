Three injured when train strikes truck
According to an accident report from the Bowling Green Police Department, a 2016 Dodge Ram 3500 was traveling east on a private drive toward the intersection of Louisville Road and River Street and approached a railroad crossing.

 Scott Poteet/Daily News

Three people were treated for injuries Wednesday after a train crashed into a truck with a back trailer that was crossing the railroad tracks.

