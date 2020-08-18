A Barren County woman – who was arrested three months ago on suspicion of raping a juvenile – was arrested again Monday after police found her with a different juvenile.
Brittany Kay Paxson, 21, was arrested by the Glasgow Police Department on charges of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (illegal sex act, victim younger than 16) and permitting an unlicensed operator to operate a motor vehicle.
According to an arrest citation, a car pulling off McKenna Street nearly struck a GPD cruiser.
Police made a traffic stop and encountered a juvenile behind the wheel who said he was 15 years old and not old enough to have a driver's license.
The passenger, Paxson, said she was teaching the juvenile how to drive, according to an arrest citation.
The officer was aware of Paxson's May 14 arrest on a charge of third-degree rape and received confirmation that Paxson was not supposed to have contact with any minors while free on bond.
Paxson told police Monday that she had consensual sex with the juvenile sometime between July 26 and 28, which the juvenile confirmed, according to the arrest citation.
Paxson was placed in Barren County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond.
The pending third-degree rape charge stems from a separate GPD investigation this May into allegations that Paxson had sex with a 14-year-old juvenile earlier this year, according to court records.
