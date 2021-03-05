Three people have been announced as nominees to fill the vacant judgeship in the 49th Judicial Circuit, covering Allen and Simpson counties.
The position became vacant with the resignation of Judge Janet Crocker on Jan. 31.
The nominees, announced Thursday by the Kentucky Judicial Nominating Commission, are attorneys Mark Thurmond, Clint Willis and David Cummins, all of Franklin.
Thurmond is a trial commissioner and partner at the Crocker and Thurmond law firm.
Willis is an assistant attorney general in the Kentucky Attorney General's Office and former Commonwealth's Attorney for the 49th Circuit.
Cummins is a member of the Leach and Cummins law firm.
Commented