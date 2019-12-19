With Rep. Wilson Stone, D-Scottsville, announcing last month that he will not seek reelection in 2020, three candidates have now signed up to run for the seat.
Brian "Tiger" Gann, Stone's Republican opponent in 2018, was the first to file to run for the House District 22 seat.
David Russell Young, a Democrat from Scottsville, and Shawn McPherson, a Republican from Scottsville, have since filed to run for the seat.
Stone won reelection in 2018 with 7,952 votes to Gann's 7,178.
Gann, of Franklin, is a retired Kentucky State Police trooper.
Stone said last month he will not run again for the seat he first won in 2008, saying he felt it was time to prioritize his family and health.
District 22 covers Allen, Simpson and part of Warren county.
The filing deadline is Jan. 28.
