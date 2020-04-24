Three people died Thursday when a pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer on Interstate 65 in Hart County.
According to Kentucky State Police, a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Dantarance Hobert, 38, of Indianapolis, was traveling north on I-65 near the 70-mile marker when it struck the rear of a tractor-trailer driven by Quojuan Youngblood, 36, of Merrillville, Ind.
Hobert and a passenger, Ontario Gilbert, 27, of Indianapolis, were pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger, Kenneth Lewis, 25, of Indianapolis, was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital.
A third passenger in the truck, Dominique Qualls, 29, of Indianapolis, was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital and then to University of Louisville Hospital, where he remains in critical condition, according to KSP.
No one in the truck wore seatbelts, according to KSP.
Youngblood and a passenger in his tractor-trailer, Marissa Trinidad, 33, of Gary, Ind., were not injured.
