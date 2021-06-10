Three people arrested in connection to a home invasion robbery last year have pleaded guilty.
Blake Cabral, 21, Dara Chin, 29, and Dalton Morrow III, 24, all pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery.
The guilty pleas came during a series of hearings Monday and Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court.
They each admitted involvement in a Sept. 10 home invasion that took place at an apartment on Harlow Way and was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department.
Police who responded to the call at the apartment learned three people wearing masks forced their way into the apartment and restrained the five occupants.
"The suspects allegedly brandished knives and forced the victims to surrender a large sum of cash," BGPD Officer Ethan Decker said in an arrest citation.
Victims told police one robber had blond hair sticking out of his mask, and they identified Chin as a possible suspect, informing police that he drove a white Honda Accord, police records show.
Police located Chin at his Stubbins Street residence, where a white Honda Accord was parked outside. After being detained and read his rights, Chin agreed to be interviewed at BGPD headquarters.
“While at BGPD, Chin stated he picked up a heavyset White male and Black male on Old Morgantown Road,” Decker said in the arrest citation. “They drove to the home on Harlow Way and forced their way inside the residence where physical force was both threatened and used to commit a theft.”
Police recovered two knives from the Accord that matched the knives described by the victims, and Chin admitted that $300 found in his wallet was from the incident, according to court records.
Chin named Cabral as one of the other participants, leading to Cabral's arrest.
Further investigation led police to identify Morrow as another suspect, and he was taken into custody Sept. 18 in Horse Cave.
Cabral also pleaded guilty to a count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon along with charges of first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault, which stemmed from a fight with another inmate at Warren County Regional Jail.
Cabral was given a 15-year prison sentence, while prosecutors have recommended a 12-year sentence for Morrow and a 10-year sentence for Chin.
A fourth person, Muzafar Berisa, 20, of Bowling Green, has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree robbery by complicity, first-degree burglary by complicity and five counts of kidnapping by complicity.
Berisa is due in court Aug. 3 for a pretrial conference.