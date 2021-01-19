MORGANTOWN – Three people were shot and killed Tuesday in a Butler County home, and police arrested a man who was married to one of the victims.
Kentucky State Police arrested Joseph Carey, 32, of Bowling Green, on two counts of murder, a separate count charging him with murder (domestic violence) and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
Angela R. Carey, 30, Charles W. McGranahan, 79, and Lupe V. McGranahan, 63, all of Morgantown, were found dead at the home on Lonnie Snodgrass Road, just off Ky. 79 north of Morgantown.
KSP identified Angela Carey as the wife of Joseph Carey.
KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy said troopers from KSP Post 3 in Bowling Green were contacted about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office to assist in a shooting complaint.
The bodies of the three gunshot victims were found inside the residence.
Joseph Carey was located at the residence, detained by law enforcement and arrested after questioning.
“Any time we respond to a scene with a loss of life, we have an obligation to the community and to the family to be able to do our best to provide justice and closure,” Priddy said.
An autopsy for each of the victims is set to take place Wednesday at the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office.
KSP troopers and detectives were assisted by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Morgantown Police Department, Butler County EMS and the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
Tuesday’s incident marked the third time in a five-year period that Butler County has experienced a homicide with multiple victims.
Kenneth and Dorothy Neafus were found slain on their property on Richland Church Road in 2016. Kevin Dye pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and is serving a life sentence with no chance at parole.
Also in 2016, the bodies of Cory Hampton and Britany Tomes were found in a burned-out Ford Crown Victoria on Region-Reedyville Road.
Charles Lindsey is charged with two counts of murder, first-degree arson and tampering with physical evidence in that case, which is set for trial later this year. Three co-defendants pleaded guilty to lesser offenses.
