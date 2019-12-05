Three people accused of taking part in the purchase of an infant made their first court appearance Wednesday.
Maria Domingo Perez, 31, Pascual Jose Manuel, 45, and Catarina Jose Felipe, 37, all of Bowling Green, were arraigned in Warren District Court on a charge of sell/purchase a child for adoption.
Warren District Judge Brent Potter entered not guilty pleas on behalf of each defendant and appointed a public defender to represent Manuel and Felipe, who are accused of paying $2,000 for Perez's infant child.
Court records show Perez is represented by attorney Carlos Moran.
A woman who answered the phone at Moran's Mayfield office Wednesday afternoon said he was not available.
The Bowling Green Police Department investigated the alleged incident, responding Monday after receiving information from a Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary School employee that Perez had given away a child, according to an arrest citation.
City police conducted a welfare check at Perez's residence on West 10th Avenue.
"(Perez) returned to the residence with the child and gave multiple conflicting statements," her arrest citation said. "(Perez) eventually stated she had given the child away to Pascual Jose Manuel and Catarina Felipe."
When police made contact with Manuel, he said he paid $2,000 for the baby, who was born in October, and planned to adopt the child, according to police records.
The baby at the center of the criminal case, along with Perez's other four children, were removed from the home and placed in protective custody with social services.
The charge of selling/purchasing a child for adoption is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Kentucky laws covering adoption forbid the purchase or sale of any child for adoption, termination of parental rights or any other purpose. The statute makes exceptions for in vitro fertilization and does not prohibit child-placing agencies from charging a fee for adoption services.
The three defendants remain in Warren County Regional Jail under $10,000 cash bonds and are set to return to court Dec. 11 for a preliminary hearing.
While the offense named in this case is charged relatively rarely, an Ohio County woman was arrested in October on the same charge following a Kentucky State Police investigation into human trafficking.
In that case, a mother was accused of selling her child to a relative and charged with sell/purchase a child for adoption and promoting human trafficking. That criminal case is pending in Ohio Circuit Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.