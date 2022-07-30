Kentucky State Police was looking for three white male suspects heading northbound on KY 357 in a U-Haul after a shooting Friday night in Hart County, according to Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy.
Three suspects at large in Hart County shooting
Sarah Michels
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Same vendor, but some changes for city waste hauling
- Lost River Cave looks for answers as suds issue worsens
- BGPD: Woman attacked with hammer, ex-boyfriend arrested
- Gail Henon Morgan
- Memorable assignment lands photographer in sticky situation
- Larry V. Grinstead
- Local veterinary clinic honored
- BG man in manslaughter case set to face trial next month
- Lost River Cave soapy suds origin a mystery
- Probable cause found in BG rape case
Images
Videos
- Kentucky bourbon distillery expanding, adding 50 jobs
- Kentucky AG appeals judge's order that blocks abortion ban
- Editorial Roundup: Kentucky
- Governor says at least 3 are dead after torrential rains cause severe flooding in Kentucky; death toll could be higher
- Grant to support construction of agritech research center
- AP News Summary at 12:25 p.m. EDT
- Kentucky governor: Death toll from flooding rises to 25
- Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
- What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?
- Illinois lottery official says jackpot won by holder of Mega Millions ticket sold in Chicago suburb has risen to $1.337B
POLITICAL NEWS
- Dems seem headed for climate, health win after ups and downs
- Trolling along: Fetterman going big on social media vs. Oz
- Open US House seats draw large field of Missouri Republicans
- Minnesota GOP governor candidate amends position on abortion
- Fealty to Trump defines Republican Senate primary in Arizona
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast
Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today!
The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast
Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today!
Daily News Hosted Events
The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now.