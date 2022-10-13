Three Bowling Green High School graduates will be inducted into the 2022 Hall of Honor as part of homecoming festivities Friday.
The honorees and their families will visit BGHS on Friday for a small luncheon at the performing arts center and will tour the building prior to being introduced on the field before the homecoming football game against Greenwood High School.
The Class of 2022 Hall of Honor inductees are Roy Beard, who graduated in 1973; Mac Jefferson, who graduated in 1990; and Sasa Mandrapa, who graduated in 1997.
BGHS Principal Kyle McGraw said inductees are chosen by a committee of alumni connected with Bowling Green Independent Schools.
“We are looking for someone who represents Bowling Green High School well and who has exhibited excellence in their chosen career path,” he said.
Since the Hall of Honor was founded in 1992, 241 alumni have been inducted into the program.
“Our alumni are the backbone of our community and we are excited to celebrate these distinguished alumni on Friday,” McGraw said.
Beard, a 1977 graduate of Centre College, serves as president of Gaddie-Shamrock LLC, based in Columbia. His work at Gaddie Shamrock has led him to serve as president of various highway associations. In addition to his professional duties, Roy took over the play-by-play duties as the voice of BGHS football in 2000 from his father, Monie, after his death in 1999. During that time, Roy and his family have raised over a quarter million dollars to honor his father through their work for the past 22 years with the Monie Beard Golf Tournament. Those funds have supported the BGHS football program and provided numerous scholarships to BGHS students.
Jefferson, a 1994 graduate of the University of the South, is a financial advisor for Baird Private Wealth Management in Bowling Green. He worked for Hilliard Lyons from 2005 until the firm merged with Baird in 2019. Prior to joining Hilliard Lyons, he served as the portfolio manager with BB&T. He has served on the boards of the University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn., the Inter-Modal Transportation Authority, the Kentucky Pension Oversight Board, the Salvation Army of Bowling Green, the United Way of Southern Kentucky and the Estate Planning Council of Southern Kentucky. He is also an active member of the Bowling Green Noon Rotary Club and Christ Episcopal Church.
Mandrapa fled the war in Bosnia as a 17-year-old to move to Bowling Green, where he enrolled as a student at BGHS. Working his way up from dishwasher at the Brickyard Cafe, Mandrapa started his first restaurant in 2007, The Bistro. He is currently the owner and executive chef of The Bistro, Novo Dolce, The Next Door Lounge, Pub by Novo, Burger & Bowl and his newest venture, Toro. He has been nominated multiple times for Small Business Person of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce. His philanthropic work in the community ranges from his work with various non-profit organizations to his work following the December tornadoes, providing meals to those impacted by the storm.