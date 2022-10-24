For the past three years, Jesse Sims has been a common sight in downtown Horse Cave as he painted a brick wall.
But now, after years of work interrupted by winter weather, COVID and tornado recovery delays, Sims' mural is finished.
The Horse Cave mural welcomes visitors to Main Street with a brightly-colored ode to the town's past. Each block letter in "Horse Cave" contains an artistic rendering of a historic place or object. It's designed like a destination postcard, Sims said.
Sims was approached with a commission for the mural in fall 2019. The anonymous donor wanted all the references to be of structures from the past. They also asked Sims to exclude paintings of specific people so as not to leave anyone out and cause discord.
"They wanted something nostalgic," Sims said.
With those parameters in mind, Sims got to work, using research and creativity to fill in the blanks.
Unfortunately, by the time he was finished with research and wall preparation, the colder weather had set in. Then, in early 2020, COVID arrived and Sims said he wasn't allowed to do any mural painting.
The pandemic delay set Sims back on both the mural and his business, Sims Studio & Art Shop, which he runs with his wife, Jennifer.
"By the time we could get opened back up, with just trying to keep overhead paid and everything, I was having to do other stuff (besides the mural) to get caught up," Sims said. "It's been like that since then, and of course when we got hit with the tornado in December, that didn't help matters at all.”
Nonetheless, he persisted, and by the time of Horse Cave's Heritage Fest in late September, Sims had a finished product.
The "H" depicts the by-gone Horse Cave Theatre when it first opened. The "O" illustrates the Owens Hotel, a family business which was located across the railroad tracks before being demolished in 2007.
"R" is an homage to the Thomas House, which belonged to a family that was "instrumental in development of the town, the caves and the lighting," Sims said. "S" includes the old Turn City Drive-In, where the Dart Container Corporation is now.
"E" represents the over 20 tobacco warehouses that used to funnel money through Horse Cave. The infamous Floyd Collins memorial tower that had a history of getting knocked down is painted in "C." Sims' favorite is "A," a three-dimensional version of the Ocean Breeze bottle logo since Ocean Breeze soda bottles used to be manufactured in Horse Cave before Ski allegedly stole its recipe.
Finally, "V" and the second "E" are two halves of the same illustration, based on an old black-and-white photograph of downtown Horse Cave from decades ago. These two letters were the most difficult, Sims said.
"I really had to do some digging to figure out what the signs say, and they were all black and white, so I was having to dictate colors based on grayscale," he said.
While there was no official celebration or dedication, there has been another marker of the mural's completion, Sims said.
"Everybody wants to get a picture in front of it," he said. "It’s nonstop."
With Hart County's fall formal next week, Sims expects the photo-ops to continue.
The mural might also become the latest addition to Horse Cave's mobile walking tour, which visitors can take by scanning QR codes on signs in various historical places downtown. The current plan is to incorporate the mural walking tour stop with the rollout of the redesigned Hart County tourism website next spring, said Sandra Wilson, Hart County tourism director.
"We believe that it gives (tourists) a glimpse into the rich history in Horse Cave, and it also can offer that for local young people who may not know our history," she said.
Sims' focus is now shifting to getting his shop back together and working on some landscape and abstract pieces to submit to art galleries. He hopes that the mural incentivizes people to stop to check out the walking tour and pay attention to the uniqueness of Horse Cave.
"This little town is just a basic hole-in-the-wall, but what makes it unique is that we've got a cave right underneath downtown Horse Cave," Sims said. "It's calm and quiet, but its influence is far reaching."