Bowling Green’s 50th annual Thunderfest will once again light up the skyline with fireworks after the event was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Presented by the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club, Thunderfest will begin at 4 p.m. July 3 at the Corvette Museum’s Amphitheater.
Joining the fireworks will be a variety of food trucks and live music performances by Tyrone Dunn and Kin-Foke.
Thunderfest admission is $25 per car load with all proceeds going to more than 30 children’s organizations in Bowling Green and Warren County. Meijer is title sponsor for the event.
The family fireworks spectacular is the Kiwanis Club’s largest annual fundraiser.
The last time the event was held, more than $60,000 was raised for local organizations serving children and their families with all of the proceeds being returned to nonprofit organizations.
Thunderfest Chairman Rod Hutcheson said everybody with the club is “fired up” to bring the popular showcase back to the community.
“It’s not only that it’s returning, it’s the fact that it’s the 50th anniversary as well. It’s been something that has been dear to this club for years,” Hutcheson said. “It really hurt last year when we couldn’t host it. We are hoping to raise over $50,000 this year.
“I think it’s been a tough time for our community and our world. To be able to come together and celebrate our independence together is going to be special. It’s been a prayer we have had as a club,” he said.
Hutcheson said the club has been able to take advantage of the extra time by rebranding the event with new logos.
There will not be a kid’s zone this year, but there will be new attractions to Thunderfest including a hot dog eating contest and a raffle for a Yeti cooler and a pellet grill.
Fireworks are set to begin shortly after nightfall. In case of bad weather, July 4 has been selected as the alternative date for the event.
No coolers, alcohol or pets are allowed at Thunderfest, but Hutcheson urged the public to bring blankets and chairs.
Hutcheson also said the club is hoping for high attendance this year due to the sizable need for donations.
“Right now, what we are seeing is that the children in the area are facing unprecedented times as well,” he said. “They need our support maybe more than they have in a long time.”
For more information and updates on Bowling Green’s Thunderfest, visit https://www.facebook.com/bgthunderfest/.