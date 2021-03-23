Mark Thurmond, a Franklin-based attorney, has been appointed to serve as judge for the 49th Judicial Circuit, covering Allen and Simpson counties.
The appointment was announced Friday by Gov. Andy Beshear.
Thurmond has been a trial commissioner and partner at the Crocker and Thurmond law firm.
He was one of three nominees for the judgeship, along with former 49th Circuit Commonwealth’s Attorney Clint Willis and Franklin attorney David Cummins.
Thurmond replaces former Circuit Judge Janet Crocker, who resigned Jan. 31.
