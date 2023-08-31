Tyrone Dunn and Kin-Foke perform a set of songs during the 51st annual Thunderfest celebration hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green at the Corvette Museum Amphitheater on July 2, 2022. Dunn will come together with other local musicians as Tyrone Dunn and Brick House for a tribute to Lionel Richie and The Commodores at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center on Jan. 20. Tickets are now on sale. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Tickets are now on sale for a performance at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center that will pay tribute to Lionel Richie and The Commodores.
An area favorite, Tyrone Dunn, will perform alongside several other local musicians as Tyrone Dunn and Brick House at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20.
"We're so excited to bring people well-known to the community to our stage," said Makenzie Belcher, marketing assistant at SKyPAC. "Dunn is definitely known and loved and has a big following."
In addition to appearing in several Orchestra Kentucky Retro Series concerts, Dunn has also participated in the National Corvette Museum's 25th Anniversary festivities and fronted the legendary party band Kin-Foke for nearly two decades.
Dunn's Brick House bandmates include back-up vocalists Lisa Oliver-Gray and Jannelle Means; keyboardists Amy Frederick and Adrian Hall; saxophonist Bill Bitner; guitarist John McCracken; electric bass player Dave Allen; drummer Laneus Franklin; and percussionist Quentin Ferris.
"We are looking forward to seeing these other local names as well," Belcher said. "It's very exciting and it's so great to see the community back them and get behind them."
The concert, sponsored by South Central Bank and co-sponsored by Lynda and David Broderick, will feature classic hits including "Brick House," "Three Times a Lady" and "Easy," with additional songs from Richie's solo career, including "Dancing on the Ceiling," "All Night Long" and "Hello."
Ticket costs begin at $20 and they may be purchased online at www.theskypac.com, by calling (270) 904-1880 or in person at 601 College St.