Tickets now available for for Lionel Richie and The Commodores tribute
Tyrone Dunn and Kin-Foke perform a set of songs during the 51st annual Thunderfest celebration hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Bowling Green at the Corvette Museum Amphitheater on July 2, 2022. Dunn will come together with other local musicians as Tyrone Dunn and Brick House for a tribute to Lionel Richie and The Commodores at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center on Jan. 20. Tickets are now on sale. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)

 Daily News File

Tickets are now on sale for a performance at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center that will pay tribute to Lionel Richie and The Commodores.

