The Historic RailPark & Train Museum’s 20th annual “Polar Express Storytime” will return in December, and tickets are now available.
Early access for RailPark members continues through Saturday. Members may visit in person, call 270-745-7317 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or e-mail requests to events@historicrailpark.com.
The remaining tickets will be distributed in person to non-members from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday.
RailPark Executive Director Jamie Johnson said people usually start lining up at the depot front doors between 6 and 7 a.m. the day of general public registration.
“The earlier you get here, the better your chances of getting tickets,” she said. “After the general public registration, we usually exhaust all of the tickets.”
This year, 2,304 tickets will be distributed, with 48 people per seating, she said.
In the past, Johnson said they would book as many as 60 people per seating, but that made things overcrowded and after COVID-19, they decided to cut back to 48.
“The way sales are going so far, we expect more than half of the tickets to be gone before the general public sale,” she said. “We always tell people that the only way to be assured you get tickets is to become a railpark member.”
There are four levels of RailPark membership: Train Master ($35), Yard Master ($65), Engineer ($100) and Conductor ($150).
Story time sessions are Dec. 5-8 and Dec. 12-15 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. each day.
“When the guests show up, we love to see the kids in their pajamas,” Johnson said. “And often, the entire family is in their pajamas.”
Guests will enter through the decorated grand lobby for complimentary hot chocolate and cookies. The conductor will then wave his lantern, call for passengers to board the Duncan Hines Diner Railcar and punch tickets.
Local readers, often decked out in pajamas or robes, will then read to the guests.
“All of the readers have to audition,” Johnson said. “We have wonderful readers and being a reader is a coveted role.”
After story time is over, passengers will exit the railcar and meet Santa, who will gift each child with the bell of Christmas.
Parents can also take pictures with Santa from their cellphones, “but they have to be quick,” Johnson said.
Complimentary photo booths will be available to all guests and the photos may be e-mailed or printed.
Johnson said that while the volunteer spots for readers and Santas are already filled, they will still need ticket check-in and hot cocoa volunteers, page turners and musically talented people and live performers. Floater volunteers can also help with the photo booth.
Anyone interested in volunteering can reach out to the railpark events coordinator at events@historicrail park.com.