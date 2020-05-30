Although it might take a full year for the impact to be felt, the downtown Tax Increment Financing district will probably take a significant hit as a result of business closures resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
Formally known as the Western Kentucky University Gateway to Downtown Bowling Green Tax Increment Financing District, the effort has produced more than $325 million in investment in little more than a decade.
Businesses that invest in projects in the district receive tax refunds from the state, which have totaled more than $19 million so far.
The district is overseen by the Warren County Downtown Economic Development Authority. That group's chairman, Doug Gorman, said businesses will get their 2019 refunds at the end of this year, so the real effect will be seen in payments made at the end of 2021 for 2020.
But based on decreased sales tax revenue in recent months, the hit could be as much as a 30 or 40 percent decrease.
The authority is also directly affected by the decreased tax revenue, as it kickstarted the TIF district with an initial investment of about $6 million.
"We are going to have to be pretty conservative to meet out obligations," Gorman said.
One of the hard-hit businesses in the TIF district is the Bowling Green Hot Rods. The Minor League Baseball team plays in Bowling Green Ballpark, owned by the authority.
Eric Leach, Hot Rods general manager and COO, provided an update on the team at an authority meeting Thursday.
Leach said the prospects for minor league baseball returning this season are dim. He noted that many minor league teams have already dismissed most of their staff.
All indications "don't bode well for a season this year," he said.
He said the Hot Rods have been brainstorming some ideas on how to hold at least a few events at the ballpark this year with limited capacity.
The team makes "90 percent of its revenue in six months," so if baseball does not resume until 2021, the team will have an "18-month revenue desert," he said.
The loss of the season has been especially hurtful, as the Hot Rods were chosen to be the host of the 2020 Midwest League All-Star game – an event featuring several days of activities at the ballpark – which has already been canceled.
Leach said the loss of the game was an example of "when being proactive backfired" as the team already had a large stockpile of merchandise for the game. The Hot Rods will get to host the 2021 All-Star game.
As for new TIF district projects, Gorman admitted this is not the best time to work on them, but "we're going full steam ahead." Gorman said one large project, in the works for several months, is still moving ahead.
The TIF "is still a great economic development incentive program," he said.
The authority earlier this year hired Retail Strategies of Birmingham, Ala., to help recruit more retailers to the downtown area.
Gorman said that effort is still moving forward, with the company gathering data as the first phase.
He said while it "may not seem like the best time" to recruit retailers, some are looking for opportunities presented by the closure of other businesses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.