Bowling Green’s downtown tax increment financing district continues to grow, but the COVID-19 pandemic means a somber forecast for the coming year.
Local entities have gotten more than $22 million returned from the state government since Bowling Green’s tax increment financing district – encompassing much of downtown and officially known as Western Kentucky University Gateway to Downtown Bowling Green – started in 2008.
Projects in TIF districts are eligible to have a portion of state tax funds returned each year as an incentive for development. The amount continues to grow each year, and 2019 was no exception as the Warren County Downtown Economic Development Authority last month approved the disbursement of $3,042,903 to eight entities.
That amount is up about $300,000 from the 2018 disbursement of $2.67 million.
“The great news is it continues to grow,” authority Chairman Doug Gorman said. “We are excited about that.”
Gorman said the figure shows the growth of sales tax and withholding taxes in the district, which equates to more jobs.
But the impact of business closures because of the pandemic won’t be revealed until figures come in late next year for 2020 revenue.
“The concern is next year,” Gorman said.
He said the authority is expecting about a 15% drop off in 2020 revenue.
Despite the decrease, Gorman said the authority itself is in a stable position.
“We have been conservative in spending so we are not overextended,” he said. “We have reserves.”
But the impact could be felt in other areas.
“All the (authority) money goes to incentivize development downtown,” he said.
With a decrease in funds, some of those efforts will likely be curtailed.
As an example, the authority spent $1.5 million on improvements at the authority-owned Bowling Green Ballpark in 2019.
Under current conditions, “I don’t know if we would have taken a swing at that,” Gorman said.
The TIF district includes facilities such as the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center and Stadium Park Plaza.
The later facility, built around the downtown parking garage, may be seeing some growth in 2020 as an 80-unit condominium development called City Center is being planned by Stadium Park Plaza developer Jerry Katzoff and local developers New Millennium Real Estate.
The 2019 payments approved by the authority last month were:
- $1,334,561 to Warren Fiscal Court.
- $449,899 for Block 6 bond payments.
- $38,947 to Western Kentucky University.
- $776,785 to The Medical Center.
- $30,551 to Brookside Kentucky LLC.
- $126,486 to Western Kentucky Heart & Lung.
- $241,919 to the WKU Foundation.
- $43,751 to Baird.
