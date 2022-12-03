Till add Dec 3, 2022 Dec 3, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save About 15 protestors and an equal number of spectators gathered at the Justice Center.Among them was Mmoja Ajabu: "We are here to tell the city of Bowling Green you are harboring a criminal ... who took part in the lynching of a 14-year-old child."Priscilla Sterling, cousin of Emmett Till and head of the Emmett Till Justice for Families Foundation:Said people "have no idea what our family has gone through." Said Donham has been protected by a system of white supremacy.Referenced the arrest of a protestor."The law should be applied to her too. The double standard has to go away.""We want (Donham) brought to justice, brought to trial. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Protestor Priscilla Sterling Criminal Crime Criminal Law Law Emmett Till Justice Spectator Double Standard Arrest Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesWoman at center of Till lynching reported in Bowling GreenProtesters converge on BG, seeking woman tied to 1955 lynchingGrowing El Mazatlan chain adds WKU locationSecond hotel planned for The HubTwo local teens charged in Tenn. murderBG man charged with killing girlfriendScottsville men plead guilty to bid rigging schemeJerry Roger YoungGlennis Elliott SpeckTodd Carter Images Videos State News Ford: Work is on schedule for Kentucky EV battery plants Supreme Court dedicating portrait of retired Justice Stumbo Police: four dead in Louisville home by murder-suicide Reform candidates lead in UAW races with 84% of vote counted Utility recommends natural gas plant despite objections National News AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:16 p.m. EST 'Let's open our eyes' to rising xenophobia, Macron warns AP News Summary at 12:29 p.m. EST US stocks slip as investors weigh economic data, Fed policy North Carolina power outages could last days after shootings POLITICAL NEWS New high in spending by outside groups in Wisconsin election Knight, Clooney, Grant feted at Kennedy Center Honors Justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights Republican kicked out of caucus running for Wis. Senate Trump faces peril in docs probe after decades of scrutiny Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView