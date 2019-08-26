Nov. 14, 2015, 7:40 p.m. – Seven-year-old Gabriella “Gabbi” Doolin is reported missing by her parents at Allen County-Scottsville High School, where her brother is playing in a football game.
Nov. 14, 2015, 8:05 p.m. — Doolin’s body is discovered in a wooded area near a creek behind the school.
Nov. 20, 2015, 11:23 a.m. — Timothy Wayne Madden, then 38, of Scottsville, is arrested by Kentucky State Police and charged with kidnapping, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and murder in the Doolin case. As Madden was leaving KSP Post 3 in Bowling Green to be processed, he told assembled media “I’m innocent.” He is lodged in the Barren County Detention Center in Glasgow on a $1 million cash bond (he was later moved to the Christian County Detention Center). His arrest citation reports that DNA evidence links Madden to Doolin.
Nov. 23, 2015 — Madden enters a not guilty plea as the case draws national attention.
March 11, 2016 — The Allen County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office files a notice that it will seek the death penalty against Madden.
Nov. 14, 2016 — More than 300 people fill Scottsville’s downtown square for a remembrance event in honor of Doolin on the one-year anniversary of her death.
March 24, 2017 — Madden defense attorney Travis Lock files a petition to have the Madden trial moved out of Allen County, claiming that three out of every four people surveyed in the county believe Madden is guilty.
Aug. 31, 2017 — A judge grants the petition to move the Madden trial to a location to be determined.
Jan. 5, 2018 — The Madden trial is moved to Hardin County, and the start date, previously scheduled for Feb. 26, 2018, is postponed indefinitely.
Feb. 28, 2018 – The Madden trail is scheduled to start July 23, 2018.
May 22, 2018 — Lock is disqualified from further representation in the Madden case after Allen Circuit Judge Janet Crocker finds Madden is unable to afford to pay for his legal defense and, by law, no longer entitled to the attorney of his choice due to being indigent. The Department of Public Advocacy is appointed to represent Madden. The ruling again postpones the trial indefinitely. Tom Griffiths, capital trial attorney with the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy, is later named to represent Madden.
Sept. 25, 2018 — Madden’s trial is set to start Sept. 4, 2019.
Nov. 6, 2018 — Incumbent 49th Judicial Circuit Commonwealth’s Attorney Clint Willis is defeated by Corey Morgan in the general election, meaning Morgan is now leading Madden’s prosecution. Crocker says at a pretrial conference that she does not want the trial delayed any further.
Aug. 7, 2019 — At a pretrial conference, attorneys on both side of the Madden case said they expect the trial to start as scheduled Sept. 4.
Aug. 24, 2019 — Madden enters an Alford plea on his rape and sodomy charges and pleads guilty on murder and kidnapping charges. A sentencing hearing is slated for Oct. 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.