RUSSELLVILLE - An essential feature of the Logan County social landscape returned this fall as thousands lined the streets to celebrate the return of the Logan County Tobacco & Heritage Festival.
The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the tradition, forcing the cancellation of the event last year, but downtown Russellville was bustling Saturday morning on the final day of the festival, which is part celebration of Logan County's history, part homecoming.
Lana Buchanan, of Paducah, returned to her native Russellville this weekend to take in the sights and sounds of the festival and gather with fellow Russellville High School graduates ahead of her 60-year class reunion.
"When you get to a 60th class reunion, there may not be a 70th," Buchanan said. "With COVID, we didn't know what to expect."
Buchanan said she has many memories of her family getting together to go to the festival in years gone by, and this year she is looking forward to reconnecting with old classmates who have traveled in from as far as Texas and Georgia.
Before doing that, though, Buchanan checked out the re-enactment of the 1868 robbery of the Nimrod Long Banking Co. on South Main Street.
Men on horseback in period clothing and armed with prop guns recreated the heist, which has been attributed to the James-Younger Gang.
Some accounts place notorious bandit Jesse James front and center at the bank robbery, which netted $14,000 for the outlaws.
The re-enactment was one component of the annual festival, which is organized by the Logan County Chamber of Commerce.
Festivities for this year's festival began Sept. 23 with the Queens Pageant, and historic walking tours, pet shows, races and other events filled the calendar leading up to Saturday's parade through downtown.
"It's a huge event, those are the best words I can use for it," said Terry McKenzie of Russellville. "It's a great time to see people you don't see very often and reminisce."
McKenzie remembers marching in the parade as a boy in the Cub Scouts, and this weekend he and his family grabbed a spot on South Main Street to watch his granddaughter, a Logan County High School cheerleader, go by on a parade float.
The chamber of commerce traces the roots of the festival back to 1941, when it was a one-day event that coincided with the opening of the Christmas shopping season.
The festival ceased during World Was II, but was revived in 1957 initially to bring focus on the county's tobacco crop, which was once one of the biggest economic drivers in the area.
While the emphasis on tobacco, both at the annual festival and as a cash crop, has decreased, the event still brings many people downtown.
An estimated 25,000 people attended the previous festival in 2019, and organizers were hoping to approach those numbers this year.
Lakeesha Butler of Russellville said the festival had come to be a familiar part of life in Logan County in early fall before the pandemic forced its interruption.
"We're blessed to make it to the other side," Butler said.
Several local businesses opened their doors to customers downtown, and a number of vendors and food trucks also competed for attention.
Stefania Partriarca of Clarksville, Tenn., set up a table on the lawn of the Logan County Courthouse to sell clothing and blankets made from alpaca wool, a product of the alpacas raised by her relatives in Ecuador.
This was her second time as a vendor at the tobacco festival.
"I love the atmosphere and the people are very friendly," Patriarca said. "I'm hoping after the parade it's going to get busier."