A man robbed Tobacco America on Thursday afternoon, prompting a large police response to the Morgantown Road retailer.
The Bowling Green Police Department responded at 1:08 p.m. to the report of a white male who entered the store and demanded money.
A store clerk said that after receiving an undisclosed sum of money, the robber ran from the store toward Sharon Drive, according to Officer Ronnie Ward, BGPD spokesman.
A police K9 was used to attempt to track the suspect's whereabouts, but those efforts were unsuccessful, Ward said.
Multiple BGPD cruisers were seen outside the store and along nearby Sharon Drive and Parkside Drive in the minutes after the reported robbery.
"Detectives are at the scene to gather any evidence and look at video footage," Ward said.
The robber was described as a heavyset white male who has tattoos on both forearms and was wearing a white T-shirt and gray shorts.
Stills from the store's surveillance video camera show him wearing a baseball cap as well.
Ward declined to comment on whether the robber displayed a weapon during the incident.
Located at 710 Morgantown Road, Tobacco America occupies the same building as La Placita market, which was the site of a 2017 robbery in which Jose Cruz was shot and killed.
Authorities said that Cruz, 31, attempted to intervene when he was shot.
Five people were arrested in connection with that robbery and now face federal criminal charges.
