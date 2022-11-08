Today is the 320th day of 2022. There are 45 days left in the year. On this date:
In 1907, Oklahoma became the 46th state of the union.
In 1933, the United States and the Soviet Union established diplomatic relations.
In 1960, Academy Award-winning actor Clark Gable died in Los Angeles at age 59.
In 1961, House Speaker Samuel T. Rayburn died in Bonham, Texas, having served as speaker since 1940 except for two terms.
In 1982, an agreement was announced in the 57th day of a strike by National Football League players.
In 1989, six Jesuit priests, a housekeeper and her daughter were slain by army troops at the University of Central America Jose Simeon Canas in El Salvador.
In 1991, former Louisiana governor Edwin Edwards won a landslide victory in his bid to return to office, defeating State Rep. David Duke, a former Ku Klux Klan leader.
Today’s birthdays: Actor Marg Helgenberger is 64. Rock musician Mani is 60. Former pro tennis player Zina Garrison is 59. Former MLB All-Star pitcher Dwight Gooden is 58. Jazz singer Diana Krall is 58. Actor Harry Lennix is 58. Rock musician Dave Kushner (Velvet Revolver) is 56. Actor Lisa Bonet is 55. Actor Tammy Lauren is 54. Actor Martha Plimpton is 52. Actor Michael Irby is 50. Actor Missi Pyle is 50. Rock musician Corey McCormick (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 46. Olympic gold medal figure skater Oksana Baiul is 45. Actor Maggie Gyllenhaal is 45. Pop singer Trevor Penick is 43. Former NBA player Amare Stoudemire is 40. Actor Kimberly J. Brown is 38. Rock singer Siva Kaneswaran (The Wanted) is 34. Actor-comedian Pete Davidson is 29.