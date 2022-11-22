Today is the 326th day of 2022. There are 39 days left in the year. On this date:
In 1718, English pirate Edward Teach – better known as “Blackbeard” – was killed during a battle off present-day North Carolina.
In 1906, the “S-O-S” distress signal was adopted at the International Radio Telegraphic Convention in Berlin.
In 1935, a flying boat, the China Clipper, took off from Alameda, California, carrying more than 100,000 pieces of mail on the first trans-Pacific airmail flight.
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Chinese leader Chiang Kai-shek met in Cairo to discuss measures for defeating Japan.
In 1967, the U.N. Security Council approved Resolution 242, which called for Israel to withdraw from territories it had captured the previous June, and implicitly called on adversaries to recognize Israel’s right to exist.
In 1975, Juan Carlos was proclaimed King of Spain.
In 1977, regular passenger service between New York and Europe on the supersonic Concorde began on a trial basis.
In 1990, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, having failed to win reelection to the Conservative Party leadership on the first ballot, announced she would resign.
In 1995, acting swiftly to boost the Balkan peace accord, the U.N. Security Council suspended economic sanctions against Serbia and eased the arms embargo against the states of the former Yugoslavia.
Five years ago: Ratko Mladic, the Bosnian Serb general whose forces carried out the worst massacre in Europe since World War II, was convicted of genocide and other crimes by the United Nations’ Yugoslav war crimes tribunal and sentenced to life behind bars. A former confidant of ousted leader Robert Mugabe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, returned to Zimbabwe to become the next president a day after Mugabe resigned; he promised a “new, unfolding democracy.” Former sports doctor Larry Nassar, accused of molesting at least 125 girls and young women while working for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault. (Nassar would be sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison on those charges.)
Today’s birthdays: Actor Tom Conti is 81. Singer Jesse Colin Young is 81. Astronaut Guion Bluford is 80. International Tennis Hall of Famer Billie Jean King is 79. Rock musician-actor Steve Van Zandt (a.k.a. Little Steven) is 72. Retired MLB All-Star Greg Luzinski is 72. Actor Jamie Lee Curtis is 64. Actor Mariel Hemingway is 61. Actor Nicholas Rowe is 56. Actor Mark Ruffalo is 55. International Tennis Hall of Famer Boris Becker is 55. Actor Sidse Babett Knudsen is 54. Country musician Chris Fryar (Zac Brown Band) is 52. Actor Scarlett Johansson is 38. Singer Candice Glover (TV: “American Idol”) is 33.
— The Associated Press