The first response has been filed to a lawsuit brought by a man who claims a former Todd County sheriff and a number of Kentucky State Police detectives conspired to frame him for the 1980 rape and slaying of his girlfriend.
Norman Graham was accused of the crimes in the death of Janice Kaye Williams, who was found stabbed to death in Graham’s trailer in Guthrie.
A jury failed to reach a verdict in 1981, leading to a mistrial, but Graham was indicted again in 2007 and found guilty at trial the next year on the murder and rape charges and sentenced to 40 years in prison.
In 2016, two women came forward to give sworn statements that they were playing outside the trailer on the night Williams was killed and saw another man, Roy Wayne Dean, run from the area behind the trailer after they heard a woman scream from inside.
Dean’s sister and her cousin were the two women who gave the statements and later testified in court.
A specially appointed judge in Todd Circuit Court overturned Graham’s convictions after hearing from those two women and other witnesses, and the case against Graham was dismissed in 2019.
Graham spent a total of nine years incarcerated while appealing his conviction.
Dean, who is serving a life sentence in the Kentucky prison system after being convicted in a 1984 Todd County murder case, has not been charged in Williams’ death.
In December, Graham, 74, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green that named as defendants Todd County, the estate of the late Todd County Sheriff Laurin Morris, the estates of former Kentucky State Police officers Vernon Albro, Larry Bollinger and Steven Silfies and KSP officers Robert Miller, Scott Smith and A. Bell.
Graham, represented by attorney Amy Robinson Staples, claims in his suit that the police lacked probable cause to charge Graham with the crimes and withheld information regarding two potential alternate suspects from prosecutors, Graham and his defense team ahead of Graham’s 1981 trial.
Silfies, who died in 2017, is accused of presenting fabricated evidence to a grand jury after taking over the investigation in 2006, resulting in the restored charges and subsequent conviction of Graham.
The lawsuit accuses law enforcement of planting a semen sample from Graham on a jumpsuit belonging to Williams that was found at the crime scene. No blood was found on Graham’s clothing from the night of the slaying, or on a knife he was known to carry, according to the lawsuit.
The suit seeks to hold Todd County liable for deliberate indifference, based on the allegation that the pursuit of “wrongful prosecutions and wrongful convictions through reckless and flawed investigations and coerced and fabricated evidence” was a “routine practice” that amounted to countywide policy because the county failed to “implement sufficient training and/or enforce legitimate oversight and punishment.”
That alleged practice violated Graham’s rights to due process, and the county is also accused of failing to intervene in order to protect his rights and of negligence in the training, supervision and discipline of the Todd County officers involved in the investigation.
Attorney Aaron Smith of Bowling Green filed a response on behalf of Todd County on Wednesday denying all allegations of wrongdoing.
In the filing, Smith said the county did not deprive Graham of his constitutional rights.
The response also claims the county is protected from liability due to sovereign immunity and that “there exists no official Todd County policy or custom that caused the plaintiff’s alleged injury.”
“We’re in our preliminary investigation of the entire case, a lot of people who were involved at the time are now deceased but we intend to have a full and vigorous defense of Todd County and we believe the evidence will exonerate the county of any alleged wrongdoing,” Smith told the Daily News on Friday.
Smith is also representing the estate of Morris, who died in 2013.
Graham’s legal team is in the process of obtaining legal summons to be issued to the remaining defendants.
