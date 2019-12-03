A 20-month-old boy is in critical condition after rescue agencies found him near where a car became submerged Monday evening in Edmonson County.
According to the Edmonson County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a 911 call about 6:20 p.m. Monday regarding a vehicle in a creek on Oak Hill Road.
The driver, Alexandria Richardson, reported she attempted to cross a low-water bridge and her vehicle became disabled in high water.
Richardson reported attempting to swim away from the vehicle with her two sons, ages 7 and 20 months, when she lost the youngest child in the water.
The 20-month-old was located by emergency service workers around 7:15 p.m. and taken to The Medical Center at Bowling Green and was then flown to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The 20-month-old was in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.
Richardson and the 7-year-old were taken by ambulance to The Medical Center at Bowling Green for treatment.
