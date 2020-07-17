A man was arrested Thursday after deputies responded to a report of a toddler with a gunshot wound.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to an Evon Way apartment complex to assist with an emergency medical response regarding the injured toddler, who reportedly suffered an accidental gunshot wound in the leg.
The toddler was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for an Evon Way address for evidence related to the incident and seized two handguns, drugs, scales and a bullet projectile from within the residence, according to the sheriff’s office.
Isaiah Richardson, 20, of Bowling Green, was arrested on charges of second-degree criminal abuse, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The sheriff’s office is seeking additional information from witnesses and is asking people with knowledge about the incident to contact the WCSO at 270-842-1633.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.