New York City-based fashion photographer Bell Soto is set to visit Western Kentucky University this month to give a talk and work with fashion students.
Soto, a Peruvian, has made a name for himself in the fashion world, working with talents like Madonna, Shalom Harlow, Gisele Bündchen, Gigi Hadid, Alexander McQueen and Karl Lagerfeld.
His work has been featured in multiple international Vogue magazines, Vanity Fair, Harper’s Bazaar, V magazine, L’Officiel and L’Officiel hommes, and he’s shot campaigns for brands including Gucci, Zales, Neiman Marcus and Versace.
He’s known not only for his photos, but for his accompanying fashion films brands can use for their advertising campaigns.
“His work really covers the spectrum,” said Seth Howard, a WKU interior design and fashion merchandising instructor who met Soto while working in NYC.
On April 26, Soto will be shooting WKU fashion students’ final projects in Howard’s Fashion Synthesis class. He told Howard he wanted a chance to work with students.
Howard said his students’ projects are based on industry trend forecasts, tools designers use to predict future consumer buying habits.
Students use current trend forecasts as inspiration for a mini capsule collection of fashion designs. After sewing one of their designs into reality, they will take professional photos as mock advertising images.
During Soto’s visit, he will work with the students all day and take his own photos of their designs. Howard said the opportunity to work with Soto will be “invaluable” for students.
Afterward, Howard will host a moderated discussion with Soto, open to the public, at 6:30 p.m. April 26 in Jody Richards Auditorium.
Howard will ask Soto about his background, from Peru to NYC, his experiences across the world’s premier fashion hotspots, and his transition from traditional photography to film, social media and more long form content.
The industry’s creators are shifting to long form now – from TikTok to YouTube, for example – because it allows them more of an opportunity to connect with their audience and show off a brand, Howard said.
He added that anyone who is interested in fashion, photography, film or video should come to the discussion.