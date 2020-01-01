The top local stories of 2019 ran the gamut, from court cases to Western Kentucky University personnel unrest to a new sheriff in town.
Here are the top 10 local stories of 2019, as selected by Daily News reporters and editors.
1. Gabriella Doolin murder case
comes to close
One of the area’s highest-profile murder cases in recent history came to a surprising end in August, when Timothy Madden pleaded guilty to murder and kidnapping.
Gabriella “Gabbi” Doolin, 7, was found dead Nov. 14, 2015, in a creek near Allen County-Scottsville High School, where her brother was playing in a football game.
Madden, of Scottsville, was arrested within a week of the homicide after DNA recovered from Gabbi’s body matched a sample he provided to police.
As trial preparations continued in 2019, Madden surprisingly pleaded guilty to charges of murder and kidnapping while entering an Alford plea to charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.
A defendant entering an Alford plea to a criminal charge denies wrongdoing but acknowledges enough evidence exists to persuade a jury to convict.
A state medical examiner’s report listed strangulation by unspecified means and drowning as the causes of death and noted injuries that appeared to indicate Gabbi was raped and sodomized.
Madden’s trial had been set to begin Sept. 4 in Hardin County.
In October, Madden was formally sentenced to life without parole by Allen Circuit Judge Janet Crocker in an emotional hearing that featured testimony by Gabbi’s parents.
Amy Doolin, Gabbi’s mother, read a victim impact statement in court recounting the pain and loss the family felt since Gabbi’s death.
She said her daughter had a “bubbly personality” and was a “girly girl with a tomboy side” who enjoyed helping others and wanted to be a teacher.
“She had a sweet heart and made lots of friends,” Amy Doolin said.
Madden did not speak at the hearing but supplied a written statement that was read by his lead defense attorney, Tom Griffiths of the state Department of Public Advocacy.
“People here today that think that justice is being served, it’s not, for the Doolins or myself, until I am released and the law arrests the right person,” Griffiths said, reading from the statement.
Crocker said, however, there was no doubt about Madden’s guilt.
“For Mr. Madden to maintain his innocence is at best an act of cowardice and at worst indicative of a sociopathic pathology that is difficult to comprehend,” Crocker said. “Not one time have I observed one ounce of remorse, not one time have I observed one ounce of fear. ... He will be housed with other offenders who have committed similar heinous crimes – whether the Department of Corrections can keep him safe in that environment is ultimately to be seen, and I don’t say that facetiously or jokingly.”
2. Turmoil at Western Kentucky University
Along with an enrollment decline of more than 1,200 students, WKU enacted another round of cuts to programs and employees and a provost stepped down after a no-confidence vote by the faculty Senate.
In June, WKU told its academic colleges and support units to cut $8,644,000 in spending over the course of the current fiscal year, which began in July. Those cuts were on top of the cuts enacted in 2018 of $27 million and the elimination of almost 150 positions.
In May, WKU’s Board of Regents approved a plan to suspend 101 of the university’s academic programs, marking the end of a nine-month review to examine WKU’s 380 total programs.
A month earlier, WKU Provost Terry Ballman said she was stepping down from the job she held for less than a year. The resignation came after the faculty Senate approved a no-confidence vote against Ballman 50-10. That vote followed controversy, including student protests, stemming from the sudden resignation of popular Potter College of Arts and Letters Dean Larry Snyder, who was later reinstated.
“The sudden firing of Dean Larry Snyder does not constitute fair and respectful treatment. It is not a good personal management decision from the provost,” Faculty Regent Claus Ernst said during the special University Senate meeting.
Ballman had also been previously publicly criticized for how she handled an announcement regarding the employment status of all full-time, non-tenure-eligible faculty for the next school year.
The 2018-19 Faculty Work Life Survey was also released in 2019, showing that a majority of 478 faculty respondents – 362 – rated their sense of faculty morale at WKU as either “poor” or “very poor.”
3. National UAW strike affects Corvette plant
About 900 United Auto Workers union members at the General Motors Bowling Green Assembly Plant were among the 50,000 UAW workers who went on strike against GM in September. The strike ended in October with the company and union approving a four-year contract.
In April, the news from the Corvette plant was more upbeat, as GM and UAW officials, including GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra, said the plant would add a second shift and as many as 400 full-time workers to help build the new mid-engine Corvette, which was officially unveiled in July. The new jobs were to push the plant’s total employment beyond 1,300, which Corvette Assembly Plant Manager Kai Spande said at the time would be the highest employment level ever for the plant that opened in 1981.
The strike delayed the addition of the second shift, which was originally slated for the fall of 2019, and GM officials had still not announced when the second shift would be added as 2019 came to a close.
4. downtown Bowling Green renovation
A long-discussed almost $4 million renovation of downtown Bowling Green was started and completed in 2019.
After years of planning and public input meetings, the city completed phase one of a project that included new sidewalks around Fountain Square Park, renovation of Capitol and Morris alleys, new light poles, crosswalks and fixtures and expanding Fountain Square Park by removing interior traffic lanes around the ends of the park.
Design work is now underway for phase two of the project, which will expand the improvements out from the downtown core.
5. Paul-Boucher legal proceedings continue
The fallout from the 2017 tackle of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Bowling Green, by then-neighbor Rene Boucher continued in 2019.
Boucher was ordered in U.S. District Court in 2018 to serve 30 days in prison, pay a $10,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty to assaulting a member of Congress after he attacked Paul outside his home. The altercation, according to court documents, stemmed from yard trimmings Paul allegedly left near the Boucher property line. Boucher was also ordered in 2019 to pay Paul $582,834.82 awarded in a civil case.
But the news went from bad to worse for Boucher in September after the 30-day prison sentence he had already served was overturned by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit, which remanded the case for resentencing. Federal prosecutors are seeking a stiffer sentence for the retired doctor. Boucher has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to consider the case.
6. Nash arrested
for public intoxication
An arrest for public intoxication led to a costly city of Bowling Green ethics probe, a leave of absence for a city commissioner and a review of how the city handles ethics complaints.
Commissioner Brian “Slim” Nash was arrested May 23 on a charge of public intoxication after he attended a concert at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center. On May 28, Nash pleaded guilty and paid a $25 fine, plus court costs.
His arrest led to 23 complaints to the city ethics board, which hired a Paducah-based attorney to review the complaints. In October, the ethics board accepted the attorney’s report, which concluded that Nash violated the city’s code of ethics. A settlement agreement between Nash and the ethics board called for a four-week leave of absence from his official duties, for Nash to donate his salary (roughly $1,200) from that time to a local substance abuse recovery center and for Nash to undergo counseling.
The $20,000 cost of the probe led to ethics board members and city commissioners saying they want to evaluate the process for ethics complaints going forward.
“Making the process less cumbersome is probably something to look at,” Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said.
7. Gasper River fish kill
More than 50,000 fish were killed this summer in Clear Fork Creek and the Gasper River. The discovery of dead fish in the Gasper River about 17 miles from the Clear Fork Creek head prompted state investigations, which eventually tied the high presence of E. coli, nitrates and phosphorous to a cattle feedlot in Logan County.
The state Energy and Environment Cabinet issued a notice of violation to Robert Wade Woodward, the owner of the cattle feedlot, in June. The case remained unresolved at the end of 2019.
In recent memory, this was the longest and most severe fish kill in southcentral Kentucky and officials said the impacts of the fish kill will be felt for years.
8. Tensions flare between Hampton, Bevin
Bowling Green’s Jenean Hampton ended her difficult tenure as lieutenant governor Dec. 10 after Gov. Matt Bevin’s election loss to Democrat Andy Beshear. Bevin left Hampton, a tea party activist who had never previously held public office, off his ticket as he ran for reelection, instead selecting state Sen. Ralph Alvarado to run as lieutenant governor.
After that decision became public, Hampton sued Bevin unsuccessfully for his firing of two of her staff members.
After the election, Hampton told Louisville’s WDRB that she voted for Libertarian John Hicks in the governor’s race.
9. Fire ravages Indian Hills Country Club
A massive blaze lit the night sky above Bowling Green on Dec. 7 as the Indian Hills Country Club clubhouse was destroyed by flames.
The two-story, 24,000-square-foot building, which in 2007 was renovated and combined with previously separate structures for an estimated $2.7 million, featured a ballroom, full-service kitchen, bar, pro shop, workout facility, offices, lounge areas and outdoor gathering spaces.
The club’s golf course, pool, maintenance facility and cart shed were unharmed in the fire, the cause of which remained under investigation at the end of 2019.
Club officials said the pool will reopen as normally scheduled in 2020, and the golf course continues to operate as usual with operations housed in job site trailers.
10. Change in sheriff’s office
On the first day of 2019, the first new sheriff in Warren County in 32 years took office.
Republican Brett Hightower, a former Bowling Green Police Department captain and Purple Heart recipient, beat nine-term incumbent Sheriff Jerry “Peanuts” Gaines, a Democrat, in the 2018 general election.
Hightower immediately began making changes to department leadership, began hosting regular community forums around the county and increased the department’s presence on social media.
– Daily News reporters contributed to this article.
