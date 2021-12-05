Campus leaders at Western Kentucky University are tight-lipped about a recent shake-up within the university president’s cabinet, while rank-and-file staff have been left in the dark about the fate of a 25-year campus veteran.
Deborah Wilkins has left her post as WKU’s Title IX coordinator. The crucial role is responsible for ensuring the university’s compliance with the civil rights law that prohibits sex discrimination within any school or educational program that receives federal funding.
Wilkins stepped into the role of Title IX coordinator about a year ago after serving as the university’s chief legal counsel for more than 25 years.
Wilkins declined to be interviewed for this story, but in a statement she sent to the Daily News on Wednesday, she called her tenure as WKU’s Title IX coordinator “the most rewarding of my career.”
“I held the position of General Counsel for approximately 25-and-a-half years, working directly with three presidents and one interim president, numerous provosts and two dozen boards,” Wilkins told the Daily News in her statement.
“I was the Title IX coordinator only for one-and-a-half years, but that time was the most rewarding of my career. When I’m given a job to do, I do it. WKU is lucky to have dedicated and caring students who are supported by equally caring parents/loved ones, staff and faculty. I have no regrets about my time spent at WKU, and I hope the students and employees committed to Title IX will continue on the path we charted.”
Wilkins has largely been scrubbed from the university’s website, with her phone number no longer listed in its online staff directory.
But WKU spokesman Jace Lux told the Daily News that Wilkins remains employed through the duration of her contract at the end of the current fiscal year, which is June 30, 2022. However, he refused to name her current job title when asked.
“She remains employed through the duration of her contract at the end of the current fiscal year,” Lux wrote in a brief, emailed statement. “In line with university practice, WKU does not provide comment on personnel issues. Additionally, Title IX reporting and investigation processes remain unchanged, with WKU’s General Counsel and former Title IX Coordinator, Andrea Anderson, serving as the interim Title IX coordinator and overseeing (Equal Employment Opportunity) and (Americans with Disabilities Act compliance).”
On Nov. 28, the Daily News submitted an Open Records Act request for a copy of Wilkins’ personnel file, along with any written or electronic correspondence between Wilkins and WKU President Timothy Caboni over the previous month. On Friday, WKU General Counsel Andrea Anderson responded, turning over a redacted copy of Wilkins’ personnel file with her personal information withheld and a single letter from Caboni to Wilkins, dated Nov. 22. Anderson told the Daily News that the letter “is the only communication between Ms. Wilkins and President Caboni responsive to your request.”
In the letter, Caboni notifies Wilkins that she is being relieved of her employment duties, but that the university will continue to pay Wilkins through June 30, 2022, the expiration of the employment agreement. The letter then directs Wilkins to arrange a time to collect her personal belongings from her office on campus, and refers further questions to Louisville-based attorney Gregg Hovious of the Middletown-Reutlinger law firm.
The rest of Caboni’s letter to Wilkins, specifically a substantial second paragraph, is redacted.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Hovious is a civil trial attorney.
A longtime colleague of Wilkins – journalism professor and program coordinator Mac McKerral – described her as being “extremely helpful” with university issues concerning Kentucky Open Meetings and Records law.
McKerral described Wilkins as a force for transparency at WKU, helping to keep the “public” in public university.
“She’s been able to remind folks on campus who are in various positions of authority … that we’re a public institution, that those kinds of groups fall under the public meetings and public records laws,” McKerral said.
“In terms of university business, I think she’s always leaned more toward openness,” McKerral added.
McKerral said Wilkins brought that same dedication into her role as the university’s Title IX coordinator.
“She’s put a lot of work into it,” he said, adding Wilkins worked to address issues with Title IX compliance and spent an extraordinary amount of time explaining the reporting process employees must follow.
As a faculty member, McKerral said the faculty are often targeted with messages from campus leadership touting the administration’s commitment to transparency, “but actions speak louder than words,” he said.
In recent years, the administration has formed faculty and staff committees to address issues with Title IX and institutional racism, for example, only to require public employees to sign non-disclosure agreements that prevent them from discussing their work with other colleagues or the broader community.
“To me, that makes this constant mantra about transparency laughable,” McKerral said.