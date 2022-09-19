Community members gather on the lawn of Eastwood Baptist Church on Eastwood Street in Bowling Green, Ky., for a Project Recovery event by BG/WC Long Term Recovery Group (LTRG) for those affected by the December tornadoes in the Nutwood & Magnolia neighborhood on Friday, July 22, 2022. The event featured free food, games and information booths by Project Recovery, Kentucky Legal Aid, United Way of Southern Kentucky, iHope, LifeSkills Inc., Wellness Connection, Scott Waste and other local organizations. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Community members gather on the lawn of Eastwood Baptist Church on Eastwood Street in Bowling Green, Ky., for a Project Recovery event by BG/WC Long Term Recovery Group (LTRG) for those affected by the December tornadoes in the Nutwood & Magnolia neighborhood on Friday, July 22, 2022. The event featured free food, games and information booths by Project Recovery, Kentucky Legal Aid, United Way of Southern Kentucky, iHope, LifeSkills Inc., Wellness Connection, Scott Waste and other local organizations. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Nine months after tornadoes struck western Kentucky, Bowling Green survivors have found themselves at widely different points on their recovery journeys. Many have never experienced a disaster on a similar scale, and consequently, might feel a little lost, said Karen Foley, Bowling Green neighborhood services coordinator.
Two events to be hosted by the Bowling Green Warren County Disaster Recovery Long Term Recovery Group (LTRG) this month will help survivors at all recovery stages “get some direction,” Foley said.
The first event is scheduled for Thursday at Jennings Creek Elementary School, and the second will be at SOKY Marketplace on Sept. 29. Both programs will run from 5 to 8 p.m. and include a light meal and child care services.
Attendees will be able to consult with various exhibitors at the events on their outstanding recovery needs related to insurance, construction, tree and debris cleanup, mental and spiritual health and any other basic needs.
“There’s so many variations of how you can be affected,” said Melanie Watts, LTRG steering committee vice chair. “You just don’t know how you might be helped.”
Displacement after the tornadoes, a lack of knowledge of which entities could help and how and some survivors’ determination to fix things by themselves because “they don’t want to take away from others” have been the main obstacles hindering the recovery process, Watts said.
The events aim to find survivors where they are, bring experts to help them find the steps forward on a broad range of issues and show them that there is room and funding to help everyone.
In the areas hit by the tornado, some buildings are completely rebuilt while others are still waiting for insurance, construction materials impacted by supply chain issues or certainty on which path to take moving forward, Foley said. This disparity makes it clear that survivors are at different places, but the LTRG is prepared to help at either end of the spectrum, she added.
“What we want people to understand is that there are still resources that are available,” Foley said.
Kentucky Department of Insurance representatives will set up at the events, since one of the major issues the group heard about at previous events was navigation of policies and final rulings, Foley said.
“That is something that is always a challenge,” she said.
This month’s events are supported by community partners, including the city’s Neighborhood & Community Services department. The LTRG’s efforts are paid for by state funding dispersed by case managers trained in disaster recovery, in addition to grants for projects like tree renewal, Watts said.
The LTRG is planning to stick around for the long haul to be prepared for future disasters, Watts said. But for now, they continue to focus on the current recovery process, which continues full steam ahead even as houses, businesses and lives are rebuilt.
“It’s a fallacy that everything’s good because it’s out of sight, out of mind,” Watts said. “What about the people still living in hotels? We still have that. It keeps going. There’s no end to it.”
