While the deadly tornadoes that hit Bowling Green occurred in 2021, the impact was felt throughout 2022.
In looking at the top local stories of the past year, the continuing recovery effort was clearly the top story.
The December 2021 tornadoes took 17 lives and caused property damage that is still being tabulated.
While hundreds of homes and businesses have been rebuilt or repaired, that recovery effort continued throughout 2022 and will extend into 2023.
The destroyed homes worsened an existing housing shortage, while many business owners decided not to rebuild. One of the hardest-hit areas, U.S. 31-W Bypass, is still being rebuilt, while efforts to replace the thousands of trees lost continued throughout the year.
In January, first lady Jill Biden came to Bowling Green to tour some of the devastated areas as millions of dollars in state and federal funds flooded into the area to aid the recovery efforts.
Other top stories from 2022:
•While numerous political newcomers were elected across the region in 2022, there were two exceptionally noteworthy changes in political offices:
After 29 years at the helm of Warren County government, Mike Buchanon decided not to run for reelection as judge-executive.
First District Magistrate Doug Gorman easily won November’s election to replace Buchanon in 2023.
The 20th District state House seat has been in Democratic hands for decades. That changed in November as Republican Kevin Jackson beat incumbent Democrat Patti Minter.
Jackson’s victory came after the Republican-lead state legislature split Bowling Green into three districts, putting Democratic-leaning areas of the city into Republican majority House districts.
• In August, the largest economic development project in southcentral Kentucky history, and the second largest in Kentucky history, broke ground with Gov. Andy Beshear and other dignitaries on hand.
Japan-based Envision AESC is building a 3 million-square-foot, $2 billion electric vehicle battery plant on a 512-acre site in the Kentucky Transpark that is expected to eventually employ 2,000 workers.
In February, Tyson Foods also broke ground on a 400,000 square-foot plant processing plant at the Transpark. The facility will be used to produce bacon and employ about 450 workers.
•In September, it was announced that Stadium Park Plaza would be managed by a local group of investors affiliated with SKY Property Management.
As part of the change from management by out of town investors, it was announced that a $22 million project to build apartments and mixed-use spaces on the unfinished part of the development surrounding the downtown parking garage would finally move forward after years of delays.
The move also included the formal closing of iconic Mariah’s restaurant and the 6-4-3 Sports Bar.
•Growth in new businesses and residents continued to be a major story in Warren County in 2022. A need for more housing, infrastructure strain and contested rezonings for new residential projects were things residents and officials grappled with throughout 2022.
At the same time, a slew of new businesses were announced for the area, creating a dire need for more workers to fill the many vacant positions.
•Lost River Cave had to close its popular underground lake tour on several occasions this summer because of the mysterious appearance of soap-like suds in the river.
After a months-long investigation, the City of Bowling Green Public Works Department identified the source as Henkel Corp., a producer of laundry detergent, fabric softeners, dish care and other household products.
On Sept. 16, the city issued Henkel a Notice of Violation and the company was ordered to immediately stop all discharges of non-stormwater fluids to its injection wells.
•The Fountain Row downtown Entertainment Destination Center officially kicked off in July after years of discussion and planning. The EDC allows the open carry of alcohol, under certain conditions, across much of downtown Bowling Green and aims to increase the use of the downtown area.
•In Glasgow, plans for a new downtown judicial center finally moved ahead after numerous delays. The plans approved also leave room for a new downtown park that supporters have been seeking for several years.
•In November, ground was finally broken for a veterans nursing home at the Kentucky Transpark. The 60-bed facility had been years in the works and hit numerous obstacles before ground was broken on the $50 million project.
•In October, Rick Kelley died at the age of 68. Kelley was best known for helping get a minor league baseball franchise in Bowling Green, opening the iconic Mariah’s restaurant and coaching BG East Little League teams for 43 years, leading three squads to the Little League World Series.